Island children brave Godavari waters to attend school

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For dozens of children living on the Godavari river islands (lankas), every school day begins with a dangerous journey across the river. What is often associated with remote tribal regions has become a daily reality in the heart of Rajamahendravaram, where children from fishing families risk their lives to pursue an education.

With schools on the river islands shut down over the years, students have no option but to travel in small fishing boats to reach schools and colleges in the city. Every morning, fishermen and women ferry baskets of freshly caught fish to city markets, while their children travel in the same boats to attend classes, relying entirely on the goodwill of local boatmen.

More than 30 students gather before sunrise on the lankas, waiting for boats to take them to Pushkar Ghat. Similar scenes play out at Gautami, TTD and Subbayamma ghats, where students from at least six islands between Dowleswaram and Katheru make the daily commute.

The journey becomes even more hazardous during the monsoon and flood season, when strong currents and poor visibility turn every river crossing into a life-threatening ordeal.