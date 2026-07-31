Jagan denied meeting with jailed ex-minister Appalaraju after visiting Srikakulam district jail

SRIKAKULAM: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Ampolu District Jail in Srikakulam on Thursday to meet former minister Seediri Appalaraju, who is currently in judicial remand. However, as the official mulakat hours had ended at 4.30 pm, jail authorities did not permit him to meet Appalaraju.

Jagan reached the jail at around 5.30 pm after interacting with party workers and supporters at several points along the route. As he was not allowed to meet Appalaraju, he instead met the former minister’s family members outside the jail.

Meanwhile, YSRCP supporters allegedly pushed aside police barricades and rushed towards the jail road. During the commotion, a woman Sub-Inspector was allegedly misbehaved with by Amadalavalasa YSRCP in-charge Chintada Ravikumar.

Appalaraju was arrested and remanded for 14 days in connection with a case registered by the Kasibugga police for allegedly attempting to tamper with evidence in a fatal road accident.

The accident occurred on July 10 at around 9 pm, when a 45-year-old shepherd, Danayya, died after being hit by a motorcycle allegedly ridden by Aarav Varma, the son of Appalaraju.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, Jagan alleged that a false case had been registered against Appalaraju. He said the former minister’s 18-year-old son, who had recently appeared for the NEET examination and aspired to become a doctor, was involved in an unfortunate road accident that had been portrayed as a murder conspiracy.

“How can an unfortunate accident be turned into a murder case? The boy did not even know the victim,” Jagan said. He alleged that attempts were being made to destroy the future of Appalaraju’s son and tarnish the former minister’s reputation.