Kisan Congress to promote alternative crop plan

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Kisan Congress State Executive Committee met at Andhra Ratna Bhavan under the chairmanship of State Kisan Congress Chairman Kamana Prabhakara Rao.

The meeting reviewed ongoing programmes and discussed the agricultural crisis caused by El Niño, which has led to rainfall deficit and drought-like conditions. Rao expressed concern that crops such as paddy and cotton are severely affected.

The committee resolved to promote alternative crops like red gram, black gram, and millets, improve water resource management, and prioritise borewell-based protective irrigation.

It called for immediate supply of alternative seeds, encouragement of natural farming with subsidies, and implementation of a free crop insurance scheme with the government bearing the premium. Resolutions included a minimum procurement price of Rs 300/kg for tobacco, creation of a Rs 1,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund, and strict action against defaulting companies. Support for tomato farmers through cold storage, processing industries, and procurement at Rs 30/kg was urged.

Aqua farmers were promised subsidised power at Rs 1.50/unit and MSP for shrimp, while papaya ryots were recommended procurement price of Rs 10/kg with a Rs 5,000 crore stabilisation fund.