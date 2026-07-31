Lokesh slams Jagan over srikakulam hit-and-run visit, accuses him of ignoring victim's family

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday strongly criticised YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his visit to Srikakulam in connection with a recent hit-and-run case. In a post on ‘X’, Lokesh said any leader with a conscience would first console the family of Danayya, a BC who lost his life in the mishap. He alleged that Jagan had ignored the victim’s family, and instead visited the family of the accused in the case.

Describing the act as “inhumane,” Lokesh alleged that extending support to the accused while overlooking the victim’s family was unprecedented in political history. He further remarked that such an act could not be described as a gesture of sympathy but reflected a “criminal mindset.”