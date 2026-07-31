Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh slams Jagan over srikakulam hit-and-run visit, accuses him of ignoring victim's family

AP Minister criticizes the YSRCP chief for visiting the family of the accused ex-minister instead of the victim's grieving family in the Srikakulam hit-and-run case.
Lokesh alleged that extending support to the accused while overlooking the victim’s family was unprecedented in political history.
Lokesh alleged that extending support to the accused while overlooking the victim’s family was unprecedented in political history.Screengrab | X
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday strongly criticised YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his visit to Srikakulam in connection with a recent hit-and-run case. In a post on ‘X’, Lokesh said any leader with a conscience would first console the family of Danayya, a BC who lost his life in the mishap. He alleged that Jagan had ignored the victim’s family, and instead visited the family of the accused in the case.

Describing the act as “inhumane,” Lokesh alleged that extending support to the accused while overlooking the victim’s family was unprecedented in political history. He further remarked that such an act could not be described as a gesture of sympathy but reflected a “criminal mindset.”