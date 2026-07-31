Nara Lokesh directs TDP cadre to gear up for local body polls

KURNOOL: With local body elections expected to be announced soon, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National Working President Nara Lokesh used his two-day visit to Kurnool district to energise the party cadre and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. His tour has infused fresh enthusiasm among TDP leaders and workers, particularly in Adoni and Pathikonda, where he held a series of meetings with party functionaries.

After addressing a workers’ meeting on Thursday night, Lokesh on Friday conducted an interactive meeting with key TDP leaders from Adoni town and mandal. He called upon them to work with a singular focus on securing victory in the forthcoming local body polls.

Emphasising organisational discipline, Lokesh directed party leaders to effectively carry out a door-to-door campaign highlighting the achievements of the coalition government during its two years in office.

He urged mandal, cluster and unit in-charges to remain active and maintain close contact with the public. In a message aimed at preventing internal rifts ahead of the elections, Lokesh asked leaders to set aside personal differences and work in coordination with alliance partners.

He warned that indiscipline and public criticism of the party line would not be tolerated and advised leaders to resolve issues internally with their in-charges instead of taking them to the media. Lokesh also assured party workers that the government would address public grievances related to revenue and police.

He said he would discuss the issue of pending housing payments from the 2014-2019 period with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to facilitate phased disbursal.

The meetings are being viewed as part of the TDP’s strategy to consolidate its organisational strength and ensure unity within the alliance ahead of the crucial local body polls, with Lokesh stressing that coordinated teamwork would be the key to success.