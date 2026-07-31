Nellore better placed to face El Niño impact

NELLORE: Even as Andhra Pradesh grapples with one of its weakest southwest monsoon seasons in recent years under the influence of strengthening El Niño conditions, SPSR Nellore district is expected to face only a moderate impact compared to other districts due to its unique rainfall pattern and extensive irrigation network, Collector Himanshu Shukla said.

The district has recorded a rainfall deficit of 11.8%, lower than the State’s overall deficit of 49% as of July 20, making Nellore one of the better-performing districts during the current southwest monsoon season. The State has witnessed widespread rainfall shortages, affecting Kharif sowing and raising concerns over water availability.

“Nellore district is likely to face only a moderate impact from the ongoing El Niño conditions and is comparatively better positioned than many other districts in Andhra Pradesh due to its unique rainfall pattern and robust irrigation infrastructure,” the Collector said. Unlike most districts, Nellore depends largely on the northeast monsoon, which contributes 62-65 per cent of its annual rainfall between October and December. With an average annual rainfall of 1,038.6 mm, the district’s major cropping season is Rabi. This unique pattern helps offset southwest monsoon deficits, while agriculture remains the backbone of the local economy.

Official figures show that SPSR Nellore has 3.77 lakh farmers, including 3.24 lakh marginal and small farmers, making the rural economy particularly vulnerable to weather fluctuations and crop failures. Many farmers depend on a single crop with relatively low productivity, highlighting the importance of timely rainfall and adequate irrigation.