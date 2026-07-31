Nellore better placed to face El Niño impact

NELLORE: Even as Andhra Pradesh grapples with one of its weakest southwest monsoon seasons in recent years under the influence of strengthening El Niño conditions, SPSR Nellore district is expected to face only a moderate impact compared to other districts due to its unique rainfall pattern and extensive irrigation network, Collector Himanshu Shukla said.
The district has recorded a rainfall deficit of 11.8%, lower than the State’s overall deficit of 49% as of July 20, making Nellore one of the better-performing districts during the current southwest monsoon season. The State has witnessed widespread rainfall shortages, affecting Kharif sowing and raising concerns over water availability.
“Nellore district is likely to face only a moderate impact from the ongoing El Niño conditions and is comparatively better positioned than many other districts in Andhra Pradesh due to its unique rainfall pattern and robust irrigation infrastructure,” the Collector said. Unlike most districts, Nellore depends largely on the northeast monsoon, which contributes 62-65 per cent of its annual rainfall between October and December. With an average annual rainfall of 1,038.6 mm, the district’s major cropping season is Rabi. This unique pattern helps offset southwest monsoon deficits, while agriculture remains the backbone of the local economy.
Official figures show that SPSR Nellore has 3.77 lakh farmers, including 3.24 lakh marginal and small farmers, making the rural economy particularly vulnerable to weather fluctuations and crop failures. Many farmers depend on a single crop with relatively low productivity, highlighting the importance of timely rainfall and adequate irrigation.
The district has a total geographical area of 10.44 lakh hectares, including 2.37 lakh hectares of cultivable land and 73,116 hectares classified as cultivable waste.
About 1.32 lakh hectares are rain-fed, while 1.78 lakh hectares are irrigated. Nearly 39,635 hectares are cultivated more than once each year, with the extensive irrigation network serving as an important buffer against deficient monsoon rainfall.
Nellore’s irrigation network is anchored by the Pennar River, along with the Kandaleru and Boggeru streams, which swell during the rainy season.
Nellore’s irrigation network, comprising Sangam and Nellore anicuts, Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs, Telugu Ganga Project, canal systems and groundwater resources, supports nearly 1.5 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation annually, making it a major rice-producing district. Bay of Bengal depressions and cyclonic systems during October-December help offset rainfall deficits.
However, officials warned that prolonged dry spells due to El Niño could affect crops, groundwater recharge, reservoirs, drinking water supplies, aquaculture and fisheries.
The district administration is monitoring rainfall, storage levels and crop conditions while preparing climate-resilient farming measures, water management plans and advisories for farmers.
While experts warn that El Niño could continue to suppress southwest monsoon rainfall across parts of the country, officials said Nellore’s dependence on the northeast monsoon and its strong irrigation infrastructure place the district in a relatively advantageous position.