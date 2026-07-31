NGT seeks details of green safeguards in Amaravati

VISAKHAPTANAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought specific details on the implementation of environmental safeguards prescribed for Amaravati project and posted the matter for hearing on October 6.

Hearing an execution application, the Principal Bench of the NGT directed the applicant to identify the specific directions issued in its 2017 judgment that are yet to be complied with by the authorities. The Bench also directed the Supervisory and Implementation Committees to continue submitting periodic compliance reports as mandated earlier.

The execution application has been filed to examine compliance with the Tribunal’s November 17, 2017 judgment, which upheld the environmental clearance granted to the Amaravati Capital City project while imposing a series of additional conditions to ensure environmental protection and sustainable development.

The applicant told the Tribunal that several 2017 directions, including environmental studies, climate mitigation measures and compliance monitoring, remain unimplemented. The respondents said compliance slowed after 2019 change of government but resumed after Amaravati project’s revival in 2024, with studies and committee meetings under way.

After hearing, the Tribunal did not make any finding on whether the 2017 directions had been complied with. Instead, it granted time to the applicant to examine the reports submitted by the Supervisory and Implementation Committees and inspect records of judgment before identifying directions that remain pending.