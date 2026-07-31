Over one lakh apply for 639 AEE posts in Andhra Pradesh power utilities, exams from August 22

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh power utilities — APTransco, APGenco, and DISCOMs — have received an overwhelming response for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts, with over one lakh candidates applying for 639 advertised vacancies, APTransco Joint Managing Director (Vigilance & HRD) Surya Sai Praveen Chand announced in a statement on Thursday.

Clarifying the recruitment process initiated through the June 25 notification, the JMD cautioned job aspirants not to fall prey to fake news or fraudsters promising employment in exchange for money. He reiterated that the entire selection process will be conducted with total transparency, fairness, and strictly on a merit basis.

Dismissing rumours circulating on social media regarding exam postponements, syllabus revisions, or job-guarantee scams, Surya Sai Praveen Chand confirmed that the Computer-Based Tests (CBT) will be held as scheduled between August 22 and August 29.

“There is absolutely no truth to reports claiming that the exams have been postponed. Candidates should rely solely on official announcements and focus peacefully on their preparations,” he stated.

The JMD explained that the CBT will adhere to the rigorous operational and security standards maintained by national testing bodies conducting exams like GATE, UGC-NET, CAT, CUET, CDS, and JEE. Highest levels of confidentiality, transparency, and technical precision will be enforced at every stage — from question paper design and exam administration to evaluation and results publication.

He emphasised that stringent security measures have been put in place to prevent malpractice, impersonation, or unauthorised aids. Candidates attempting any fraudulent means will face immediate disqualification.