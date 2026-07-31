Student dies by suicide at KGBV residential hostel in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM: A 16-year-old girl died by suicide in the hostel of the Type-IV Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kothuru in Srikakulam district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Savara Poojitha, was a first-year Intermediate student at the Government Junior College, Kothuru.

She allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a classroom.

The Kothuru police registered a case and investigation is underway.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.