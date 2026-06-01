3 killed, 8 injured as APSRTC bus rams into stationary lorry in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three persons were killed and eight others injured when an APSRTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry at Gajuwaka in the early hours of Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Rayaipilli Rambau (50) of Saluru, Rali Radha Madhavi (35) of Rajahmundry, and Lenka Eswaramma (55) of Vizianagaram.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 am near Srinagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits on National Highway-16. The super luxury bus, travelling from Rajamahendravaram to Parvathipuram Manyam collided with the lorry that had been parked on the roadside due to a tyre puncture.
The police said the bus was carrying around 30-35 passengers at the time of the accident. Two women passengers and a driver died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH). Officials said at least eight passengers were injured, with one of them reported to be in a serious condition. The remaining injured are stated to be stable.
Gajuwaka police and emergency teams reached the spot soon after being alerted by passersby, and carried out rescue and relief operations. A case has been registered. The front portion of the RTC bus was extensively damaged in the collision.
State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the incident, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.
He visited King George Hospital to meet the injured, and the families of the victims.
Rs 5 lakh ex gratia announced for families of bus mishap victims
The Transport Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the bus accident. He also reviewed the condition of the injured with doctors, and directed officials to ensure best medical care. He was accompanied by local MLA and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, District Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, and other officials. The minister assured the families that both the government and the RTC would extend all necessary support to them. He further directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident, and submit a report.
The Collector said two drivers were on duty in the bus. After a driver change at Tuni, one driver moved to the rear seat, and died in the accident, while the driver who was operating the bus at the time sustained injuries, and is undergoing treatment.