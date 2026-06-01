3 killed, 8 injured as APSRTC bus rams into stationary lorry in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three persons were killed and eight others injured when an APSRTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry at Gajuwaka in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rayaipilli Rambau (50) of Saluru, Rali Radha Madhavi (35) of Rajahmundry, and Lenka Eswaramma (55) of Vizianagaram.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 am near Srinagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits on National Highway-16. The super luxury bus, travelling from Rajamahendravaram to Parvathipuram Manyam collided with the lorry that had been parked on the roadside due to a tyre puncture.

The police said the bus was carrying around 30-35 passengers at the time of the accident. Two women passengers and a driver died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH). Officials said at least eight passengers were injured, with one of them reported to be in a serious condition. The remaining injured are stated to be stable.

Gajuwaka police and emergency teams reached the spot soon after being alerted by passersby, and carried out rescue and relief operations. A case has been registered. The front portion of the RTC bus was extensively damaged in the collision.

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the incident, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

He visited King George Hospital to meet the injured, and the families of the victims.