After decades-long wait, South Coast Railway set to begin operations from Visakhapatnam on June 1

VISAKHAPATNAM: After years of anticipation and nearly four decades of sustained demand, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone will formally commence operations from Visakhapatnam on Monday, marking a major restructuring of Indian Railways.

The zone, the 18th in the country, positions Visakhapatnam as a key administrative hub for railway operations in Andhra Pradesh.

The new zone brings under its jurisdiction the Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions, which were earlier part of South Central Railway, along with a restructured Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR). The Waltair Division has been bifurcated, with its southern portion forming the Visakhapatnam Division under SCoR, while the northern section becomes the Rayagada Division under ECoR.

In total, the SCoR Zone will manage 3,532 route kilometres, covering 6,454 kilometres of track, including multiple lines, and oversee 385 stations across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The Visakhapatnam Division will handle key routes, including Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada, Vizianagaram-Kuneru, Naupada-Paralakhemundi and Bobbili-Salur stretches, all critical to passenger movement and freight connectivity along the eastern corridor.

According to reports, the zone will be supported by an estimated workforce of nearly 62,000 employees across its divisions. At the zonal headquarters, around 128 gazetted officers and over 1,100 non-gazetted staff will manage administrative and operational functions.

The new structure is expected to streamline decision-making, improve coordination between divisions, and accelerate infrastructure planning and execution.

The zone is projected to handle close to 100 million tonnes of freight annually, driven by mineral transport, industrial corridors, and port-linked cargo movement.

Annual revenue is estimated to be generated through both freight and passenger services including key commodities like coal, iron ore, petroleum products and fertilisers.