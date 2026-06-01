After decades-long wait, South Coast Railway set to begin operations from Visakhapatnam on June 1

VISAKHAPATNAM: After years of anticipation and nearly four decades of sustained demand, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone will formally commence operations from Visakhapatnam on Monday, marking a major restructuring of Indian Railways.
The zone, the 18th in the country, positions Visakhapatnam as a key administrative hub for railway operations in Andhra Pradesh.
The new zone brings under its jurisdiction the Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions, which were earlier part of South Central Railway, along with a restructured Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR). The Waltair Division has been bifurcated, with its southern portion forming the Visakhapatnam Division under SCoR, while the northern section becomes the Rayagada Division under ECoR.
In total, the SCoR Zone will manage 3,532 route kilometres, covering 6,454 kilometres of track, including multiple lines, and oversee 385 stations across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.
The Visakhapatnam Division will handle key routes, including Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada, Vizianagaram-Kuneru, Naupada-Paralakhemundi and Bobbili-Salur stretches, all critical to passenger movement and freight connectivity along the eastern corridor.
According to reports, the zone will be supported by an estimated workforce of nearly 62,000 employees across its divisions. At the zonal headquarters, around 128 gazetted officers and over 1,100 non-gazetted staff will manage administrative and operational functions.
The new structure is expected to streamline decision-making, improve coordination between divisions, and accelerate infrastructure planning and execution.
The zone is projected to handle close to 100 million tonnes of freight annually, driven by mineral transport, industrial corridors, and port-linked cargo movement.
Annual revenue is estimated to be generated through both freight and passenger services including key commodities like coal, iron ore, petroleum products and fertilisers.
‘New SCoR Zone a result of sustained efforts’
Railways in the region trace their origins back over 130 years, with the eastern coastal line gradually developing into a major transportation network serving ports, industries, and mineral belts. Visakhapatnam emerged early as a strategic hub due to its port, steel plant, and expanding industrial base.
The Waltair Division, formed in 1966, became one of the busiest freight corridors in Indian Railways, particularly through the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, which facilitated iron ore movement from mineral-rich areas to Visakhapatnam Port.
Electrification in the 1980s, gauge conversion projects, and later expansion of passenger services strengthened regional connectivity. Over time, the railway network became central to both industrial logistics and passenger mobility along the eastern coast.
The demand for a separate railway zone for Andhra Pradesh gained momentum over several decades, and was formally acknowledged after the bifurcation of the State in 2014. The Union Government announced the South Coast Railway Zone in 2019, though administrative restructuring delayed its operational rollout.
A final gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, confirmed the creation of the zone under the Railways Act, 1989, with operations beginning June 1, 2026. While the permanent headquarters is under construction at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam on 52.2 acres, the zone will temporarily function from the VMRDA “The Deck” building in Siripuram. The headquarters project, estimated at Rs 183 crore, was laid by the Prime Minister on January 8, 2025.
Experts say the establishment of the zone will improve operational efficiency, speed up project approvals, and enhance passenger amenities. “June 1 marks a historic moment as the South Coast Railway Zone begins operations in Visakhapatnam, fulfilling decades of aspirations and public struggle in North Andhra. It is the result of sustained efforts across generations, and will boost development, employment, industry, connectivity, and regional growth across Andhra Pradesh,” remarked State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao.
“South Coast Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam will enhance economic impact, employment growth, freight expansion, new infrastructure, and development benefits across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions,” opined BJP State president PVN Madhav.