AI-guided OCT stent implant performed in Andhra hospital

GUNTUR: Dr Krishnakanth of Sri Datta Hospital in Narasaraopet performed an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan-a high-resolution imaging of the blood vessel-and to implant a Bio-Resorbable Scaffold (BRS) under its guidance to a 6- year old woman Devi Bhai.

This scaffold-essentially a type of stent-dissolves completely within a period of 2 to 3 years. Subsequently, 90% of the blood vessel remains free of any stent residue. The procedure was successfully executed under the guidance of an AI-based OCT scanning system, which facilitated the precise implantation of the BRS stent.

Dr Krishna Kant stated that the installation of a world-class AI-based vascular OCT scanning system-the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh-at Sri Datta Hospital in Narasaraopet is a matter of great pride for the Palnadu region, noting that such advanced facilities are typically available only in major metropolitan cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

He further announced that the OCT-guided implantation of a BVS (bio-absorbable) stent was performed for the very first time in Guntur district.