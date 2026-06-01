Andhra's Nallamala forest is a treasure trove of old inscriptions: ASI

ONGOLE: The Nallamala forest continues to emerge as a rich repository of ancient inscriptions, with experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) identifying several historically significant records from the region.

According to the ASI’s Epigraphy Wing, many inscriptions rediscovered in the Nallamala region have already been deciphered, shedding light on the area’s rich cultural and historical heritage. To further explore its archaeological significance, the ASI is planning an exclusive field survey in June 2026.

Local Chenchu tribal communities, who inhabit the Nallamala forests, have been actively assisting researchers by sharing photographs of inscriptions found in remote areas. Recently, they sent images of three previously undocumented inscriptions to the ASI for examination. After a detailed study, Dr K Muniratnam Reddy, Director of the ASI Epigraphy Wing, revealed that one of the inscriptions dates back to the 13th century and belongs to the early Vijayanagara period. Written in Telugu script, it mentions the local deity Mallikarjuna Deva and Palutla village. The remaining two belong to the Vijayanagara era and contain Telugu characters with official royal symbols.