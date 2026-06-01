APSDMA predicts light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Andhra on June 1

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness a mix of thunderstorms, lightning and intense heat conditions on Monday, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

The APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said varying weather conditions would continue across the state due to a trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha through North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

Scattered light rain with thunderstorms is also expected in other districts of the state.

Jain advised people not to take shelter under trees, electric poles or hoardings during thunderstorms.

Farmers and cattle rearers have been urged to remain alert and move to safe locations immediately when dark clouds gather and thunder is heard.

At the same time, high temperatures are expected to prevail in several districts. Temperatures between 42°C and 44°C are likely at isolated places in Polavaram, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Markapuram, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Temperatures ranging from 40°C to 42°C may be recorded in parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

On Sunday, the highest temperature of 44.3°C was recorded at Achampet in Palnadu district, followed by Kavali in Nellore district at 43.9°C.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against extreme heat and remain vigilant amid changing weather conditions to be prevailed in the State.