Collector launches anti-tobacco drive in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has called on the public to support efforts to make the district tobacco-free by spreading awareness about the dangers of gutka, khaini and other nicotine products.

He said protecting people from such addictions is essential to building a healthy society. Launching a rally organised by the EAGLE Team at the Collectorate on World No Tobacco Day, Lakshmisha warned that tobacco use severely damages vital organs and increases the risk of lung cancer, paralysis, blindness and hardening of blood vessels.

He appealed to those addicted to quit and contribute to the vision of a healthy and prosperous Andhra Pradesh by 2047. The Collector said strict enforcement of rules banning tobacco sales near educational institutions is underway. Parents were urged to monitor children closely to prevent addiction. Awareness programmes are being held in colleges, while counselling services are available at de‑addiction centres in the district hospital.

AP EAGLE Inspector General K Ravi Krishna, speaking at the event, stressed that society must counter the marketing strategies of tobacco industry, which often target youth. He said surveillance under Operation Safe Campus Zone has been intensified to curb illegal sales near schools, colleges.

He cautioned that tobacco addiction frequently leads to alcohol and narcotics use, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts by parents, teachers and institutions to protect youth.