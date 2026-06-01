Cricket betting gang nabbed in Andhra, Rs 11 lakh seized

KADAPA: Proddatur II Town Police arrested 13 people on Sunday for their alleged involvement in an organised cricket betting syndicate and seized cash, mobile phones, and electronic devices used in the operation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police U Vibhu Krishna said the crackdown followed credible information about betting activities in the town.

Acting on his directions, Inspector P Vamsinath and his team first detained Sheikh Javeed, also known as Balaji, and his maternal uncle Sheikh Jilani, who were allegedly running betting networks. Interrogation revealed a wider syndicate operating across the region.

Special teams later raided premises near the Tea Movements Shop close to KMH Function Hall on the Yerraguntla Bypass road, arresting 13 suspects. Police seized Rs 11.34 lakh in cash and froze Rs 14.12 lakh in bank accounts linked to the network, securing assets worth a total of Rs 25.46 lakh.

Seventeen mobile phones and a tablet allegedly used for betting transactions were also confiscated.

Investigators said Javeed and Jilani recruited associates and coordinated betting through mobile phones, WhatsApp groups, online applications, UPI transfers, and other digital platforms. The syndicate allegedly targeted young people and students by promising quick profits, encouraging them to participate in unlawful gambling.

Police stated that Javeed handled financial transactions and equipment, while Jilani managed customer coordination and records, relaying details to external operators identified as Abbas and Imtiaz.

ASP Krishna commended Inspector Vamsinath, Sub-Inspector R Raghavendra Reddy, Head Constable Sanjeeva Kumar, Constables Guru Shekhar and Madhusudan Reddy, and the Proddutur Sub-Division staff for dismantling the network.

Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals and trace the full extent of the betting operations.