EESL moots advanced technology in energy & water efficiency

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to sustainable industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has finalised a comprehensive and time-bound action plan aimed at transforming the MSME ecosystem across the State through advanced global technologies in energy and water efficiency.
The initiative follows the grand success of the AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 organised by the Industries Department, Government of AP, and reflects the State Government’s strong commitment towards industrial modernisation, green growth and sustainable economic development.
EESL Chief Executive Officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, in consultation with the AP MSME Development Corporation (APMSME-DC), has approved an extensive implementation roadmap designed to strengthen the long-term economic sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Andhra Pradesh.
The initiative is expected to significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs for MSMEs, improve industrial productivity and competitiveness, generate large-scale green employment opportunities, promote efficient utilisation of energy and water resources.
EESL thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for fully supporting the implementation of global advanced technologies and handing over the work order issued by APMSME-DC to EESL at the AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 in the presence of Ministers for Industries and MSMEs TG Bharat and K Srinivas, Industries Secretary N Yuva Raj and APMSME CEO M Viswa.
The ceremonial handover marked the official operational launch of one of India’s most ambitious MSME sustainability and industrial efficiency initiatives under the Government of India’s RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Programme and AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0.Under the approved scope of work, EESL will undertake implementation of advanced technologies across MSME clusters in the State.
The initiative includes capacity-building workshops across industrial clusters, cluster mapping and diagnostic studies for 15 industrial clusters, investment-grade energy audits for 452 MSMEs, water audits for 300 MSMEs and deployment of advanced energy-efficient and water-efficient technologies.
The programme aims to enable MSMEs to adopt modern industrial practices that reduce costs, improve efficiency, enhance global competitiveness and ensure sustainable industrial growth. A major highlight of the initiative is its significant potential to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across AP while building a robust green industrial ecosystem.
Officials said the initiative could pave the way for the emergence of a completely new green industrial services economy in the state by creating demand for skilled professionals, auditors, technicians, startups, Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), technology manufacturers and sustainability experts. N Yuvaraj stated that the current Phase-I implementation is only the beginning of a much larger transformational industrial opportunity for Andhra Pradesh.
EESL opined that strategic partnerships with industrially progressive states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh would help in creating a favourable ecosystem for implementation of advanced industrial technologies and sustainable manufacturing practices.