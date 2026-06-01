EESL moots advanced technology in energy & water efficiency

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to sustainable industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has finalised a comprehensive and time-bound action plan aimed at transforming the MSME ecosystem across the State through advanced global technologies in energy and water efficiency.

The initiative follows the grand success of the AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 organised by the Industries Department, Government of AP, and reflects the State Government’s strong commitment towards industrial modernisation, green growth and sustainable economic development.

EESL Chief Executive Officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, in consultation with the AP MSME Development Corporation (APMSME-DC), has approved an extensive implementation roadmap designed to strengthen the long-term economic sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs for MSMEs, improve industrial productivity and competitiveness, generate large-scale green employment opportunities, promote efficient utilisation of energy and water resources.

EESL thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for fully supporting the implementation of global advanced technologies and handing over the work order issued by APMSME-DC to EESL at the AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 in the presence of Ministers for Industries and MSMEs TG Bharat and K Srinivas, Industries Secretary N Yuva Raj and APMSME CEO M Viswa.

The ceremonial handover marked the official operational launch of one of India’s most ambitious MSME sustainability and industrial efficiency initiatives under the Government of India’s RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Programme and AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0.Under the approved scope of work, EESL will undertake implementation of advanced technologies across MSME clusters in the State.