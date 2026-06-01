Falling prices & rising input costs push Vannamei shrimp farmers into distress

NELLORE: Aqua farmers in the State are reeling under heavy losses following a sharp fall in shrimp prices over the past one month. Farmers say the sudden decline in Vannamei shrimp prices, coupled with rising input costs and disease outbreaks, has pushed cultivation into an unviable zone.

According to farmers, the price of 100-count Vannamei shrimp, which fetched around Rs 270 per kg a month ago, has now dropped to nearly Rs 225 per kg. The decline of nearly Rs 40,000 per tonne has left cultivators worried about sustaining operations during the current crop season. Farmers who harvested their crop earlier managed to secure modest profits, while others with lower yields barely recovered their investments. However, those harvesting now say the current market rates are insufficient even to cover cultivation expenses.

“I had spent nearly Rs 2.5 lakh per tonne for cultivation, but at the present market price, returns are limited to around Rs 2.25 lakh. If this trend continues, it will become impossible to continue shrimp farming,” K Ramanaiah, a farmer lamented.

Aquaculture experts point out that Andhra Pradesh remains the country’s largest shrimp-producing state, contributing a major share to India’s seafood exports. Industry estimates suggest that nearly eight lakh people in the State depend directly or indirectly on aquaculture for their livelihood. Frozen shrimp alone contributes more than two-thirds of India’s marine export earnings.