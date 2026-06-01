Inter-state sex determination racket unearthed in Andhra, four held

CHITTOOR: Chittoor District police busted an illegal foetal sex determination racket in Bangarupalyam mandal and arrested four people for conducting unlawful gender identification tests on pregnant women. A scanning machine used in the operation was seized.

Acting on the directions of District SP Tushar Dudi, police intensified efforts to curb violations of the PCPNDT Act and protect the rights of girl children. A raid was conducted on May 30 at an under-construction house near Chandrasekharapuram village in Ragimanupenta panchayat. The operation was carried out by Bangarupalyam Inspector Katti Srinivasulu, SI Ari Prasad, police personnel, and Health Department officials under the supervision of Palamaner DSP.

Authorities found that illegal tests were being conducted on pregnant women brought from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. One suspect escaped, while others present were taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to charging around Rs 10,000 per woman and falsely claiming to operate an authorised scanning centre. Police identified 14 victims and recorded their statements.

The arrested were named as B Padmavathi alias Padma of Mittur, V Jyothi of Chittoor, S Jyothish of Cheekurupalli village, and N Roman Kumar of Chandrasekharapuram village. Two others, B Sudhakar Reddy of Chittoor and Nagaraju, who allegedly contacted pregnant women, remain absconding.