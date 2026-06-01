Rs 200-crore boost for Visakhapatnam ITI cluster

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam MP Matukumilli Sribharat has welcomed the approval of Rs 200.21 crore investment for the Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster under the Prime Minister’s Skill Education and Training Upgradation (PM-SETU) programme.

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary for extending the initiative to Visakhapatnam. He also expressed gratitude to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and all partner organisations involved in the programme.

Sribharat said the initiative marks a significant step in strengthening skill development infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, adding that the State has become the first in the country to implement PM-SETU through an industry-led partnership model. He stated more than 25,000 youth will receive advanced skill training over the next five years, supported by upgraded infrastructure, modern equipment, and stronger industry linkages. The programme also targets 75 per cent placement outcomes,

The MP said efforts will continue to bring more central government initiatives and investments to Visakhapatnam for the benefit of youth.