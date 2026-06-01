‘Sena Galam’ soon for harmony: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced the formation of a new committee, ‘Sena Galam’, aimed at promoting social harmony, responsible politics and the protection of constitutional values, while amplifying the aspirations of Gen Z youth.

Addressing a meeting of key party leaders at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan said the committee would function with a commitment to constitutional principles, respect for all sections of society and the preservation of national integrity.

He stressed that the committee should reject divisive political practices that seek to counter criticism through caste-based mobilisation. Referring to the tendency of some political groups to respond to criticism by pitting one social group against another, he said such approaches only deepen social divisions and must be discarded.

He said the party would move forward with progressive ideals and leave behind outdated political methods that encourage social polarisation.

He reiterated that Jana Sena’s objective is to function as a socially responsible political party and that the formation of Sena Galam reflects that commitment.

Pawan Kalyan observed that in contemporary politics, the mistakes of individuals are often linked to their caste, religion or community, leading to unnecessary social tensions and hatred.

He said some people attempt to shield their personal failures by invoking caste, religious or regional sentiments.

He said individual actions should be questioned on their own merits and that entire communities should not be drawn into controversies involving specific individuals.