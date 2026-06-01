Why not operate both airports? asks BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam North MLA and BJP senior leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju on Sunday reiterated his opposition to the proposed complete shift of commercial flight operations from the existing Visakhapatnam International Airport to the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, which is expected to commence operations from July 9.
Clarifying that he was not against the inauguration or functioning of the new airport, Raju argued that the existing airport should continue handling short-distance domestic flights while international and long-haul services operate from Bhogapuram.
“We are not asking the government to stop the inauguration of Bhogapuram airport. Let international services and long-distance domestic flights operate from there. What we are saying is that short-haul flights should continue from the existing airport. What is the loss in having two airports serving a major city?” he asked.
Drawing a comparison with the State government’s proposal to develop a new airport for Amaravati despite the continued operation of the airport at Gannavaram, Raju questioned why a similar model could not be adopted in Visakhapatnam.
“The government says Amaravati needs a new airport while Gannavaram continues to function. That is a welcome move. Similarly, how is it fair to decree that the existing Visakhapatnam airport must be completely handed over to the Indian Navy?” he remarked.
The BJP legislator suggested that civilian flight operations could continue on a limited basis in coordination with naval authorities. “I do not believe the Navy would object if civilian flights are scheduled for a few hours in the morning and evening. This airport has served the public for 62 years,” he said.
Raju maintained that concerns over Bhogapuram were not about the airport infrastructure but accessibility. Referring to growing traffic congestion, he expressed commuting to Bhogapuram could be challenging for passengers.
“If I am travelling to Vijayawada today, I can leave home 30 minutes earlier and comfortably reach the airport. But for Bhogapuram, even starting two hours in advance may not guarantee that,” he noted.
Expressing concern over the city potentially losing its civilian airport, he remarked the move appeared contradictory at a time when Visakhapatnam was being projected as a major investment destination.
“On one hand, we are saying Visakhapatnam is attracting global companies and emerging as one of the fastest-growing cities in the State. On the other hand, we are preparing for a situation where the city itself will not have an airport,” he observed.
In a sarcastic closing remark, Raju compared the proposal to shut down civilian operations at the existing airport to ending a decades-old relationship.
“How can someone ask for a divorce after 62 years of marriage? Instead of separating the two airports, why not make them work together?” he quipped. Raju urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu to retain limited civilian operations at Visakhapatnam airport.