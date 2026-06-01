Why not operate both airports? asks BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam North MLA and BJP senior leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju on Sunday reiterated his opposition to the proposed complete shift of commercial flight operations from the existing Visakhapatnam International Airport to the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, which is expected to commence operations from July 9.

Clarifying that he was not against the inauguration or functioning of the new airport, Raju argued that the existing airport should continue handling short-distance domestic flights while international and long-haul services operate from Bhogapuram.

“We are not asking the government to stop the inauguration of Bhogapuram airport. Let international services and long-distance domestic flights operate from there. What we are saying is that short-haul flights should continue from the existing airport. What is the loss in having two airports serving a major city?” he asked.

Drawing a comparison with the State government’s proposal to develop a new airport for Amaravati despite the continued operation of the airport at Gannavaram, Raju questioned why a similar model could not be adopted in Visakhapatnam.

“The government says Amaravati needs a new airport while Gannavaram continues to function. That is a welcome move. Similarly, how is it fair to decree that the existing Visakhapatnam airport must be completely handed over to the Indian Navy?” he remarked.