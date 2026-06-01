YSR statue desecration in Andhra's Nandyal triggers tension

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed in Nandyal town on Sunday after the statue of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was allegedly vandalised by a man at Srinivasa Nagar Main Circle, triggering political protests, public outrage and a sharp exchange of allegations among political parties.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 a.m. when the accused, identified as Ch Jambulaiah (41), a resident of Baitipeta in Nandyal town, allegedly climbed onto the statue platform and damaged the statue with a stone. He reportedly severed the head portion of the statue and carried it away, creating panic among local residents and passers-by.

Nandyal I-Town Circle Inspector Sudhakar Reddy said police received information through Dial-100 at around 6.45 a.m. Responding immediately, personnel from Nandyal I-Town Police Station reached the spot and apprehended the accused by 6.50 a.m. along with the detached portion of the statue. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In an official statement, the CI said preliminary inquiries revealed that Jambulaiah had been suffering from mental illness for nearly 15 years and had undergone treatment at various psychiatric hospitals.

Police further stated that his mental condition reportedly deteriorated after the death of his younger daughter, Swathi (20), who allegedly died by suicide on March 6, 2026.

Police clarified that there was no political angle behind the incident and that it was an act committed by a mentally disturbed individual.

Officials also noted that preliminary information indicated the accused was presently associated with the YSR Congress Party.