70 taken ill after having juice at Andhra temple fete

CHITTOOR : A Around 70 people, including children and adults, reportedly fell ill after consuming juice distributed during the Gangamma Jatara celebrations at Patapeta village in Baireddipalli mandal of Chittoor district. According to local sources, villagers commenced the annual Gangamma Jatara on Thursday.

As part of the festivities, a woman from the village prepared and distributed juice to devotees using an orange-coloured liquid concentrate reportedly brought from Tamil Nadu.

Soon after consuming the juice, nearly 70 people complained of health issues and became unwell.

On receiving information, Baireddipalli Primary Health Centre Medical Officer Dr Vijay Chander, along with his medical staff, rushed to the spot and provided immediate treatment to the affected persons.

The incident came to light on Monday. Health officials said all the patients responded well to treatment and recovered.