Andhra is emerging leader in AI: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh’s rapid development, investor-friendly policies, and visionary leadership have positioned the state prominently on the global investment map.

Participating in a fireside chat titled “Future Readying India - The Andhra Experience” during the conference, held under the theme “New Frontiers of Growth,” organised by Bank of America in Mumbai on Monday, Lokesh outlined the key factors behind Andhra Pradesh’s growth trajectory and investment success. The session was moderated by Vikram Sahu, Country Executive and CEO of Bank of America India.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target of emerging as a leader in Artificial Intelligence and digital infrastructure. The government aims to establish a 6.5-gigawatt multi-gigawatt digital hub, with Google leading the first wave of investments.

He credited coordinated efforts in policy reforms, land identification, cable landing infrastructure, and stakeholder engagement for attracting the investment.

He said the data centres would not only generate employment but also spur the growth of supporting industries such as power electronics, cooling systems, and digital services. Visakhapatnam’s strategic advantage as a cable landing station hub, makes it ideal for developing a robust AI and IT ecosystem.

Highlighting the state’s commitment to speedy project execution, Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh succeeded in bringing Google’s AI Data Centre project to Visakhapatnam and initiated the ArcelorMittal green steel project within just 17 months. “The speed of doing business sets Andhra Pradesh apart from other states,” he remarked.

Speaking on Centre-State relations, he rejected claims that the Union Government favours specific states, asserting that states demonstrating speed and efficiency in implementation naturally receive greater support.

As an example, he cited Andhra Pradesh’s acquisition and handover of 600 acres in Puttaparthi within 36 days for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.