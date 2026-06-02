Commercial taxes in Andhra rise by 19% in May 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 19 per cent growth in Commercial Taxes collections in May 2026 (Rs 737 crore, higher than in May 2025), marking the continuation of the excellent start to FY 2026-27 in April 26. Building on the 6 percent cumulative growth achieved in FY 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has maintained its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation. Net GST collections stood at Rs 3037 crore for May 2026. Year-on-Year Growth: 16 percent vs May 2025 - reflecting continued improvement in compliance and administrative effectiveness

According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A, the 16 per cent growth exceeds the national average (excluding imports) of 6 percent, reflecting a better-than-all-India performance.

Within the southern states, Andhra Pradesh ranks second only to Karnataka (17%) and outperforms Kerala (15%), Telangana (14%), and Tamil Nadu (12%), indicating relatively stronger growth momentum. Odisha recorded a negative growth rate of (-)5%.

The Government of India settled IGST of Rs 1758.58 crore with Andhra Pradesh for May 2026, which is Rs 234.12 crore (i.e., 15.36%) higher than the settlement for the corresponding period in May 2025 (Rs 1524.46 crore). In May 2026, total collections across all tax heads reached Rs 4950 crore, compared with Rs 4165 crore in May 2025 - indicating a growth of 19%.

Growth in May 2026 was led by petroleum VAT and select services (real estate, construction) and goods (electric machinery and equipment, bullion and jewellery). GST on the goods side was pulled down by rate cuts on vehicles, cement and metals.