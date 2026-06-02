Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders drive against panchayat tax evaders

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Pawan Kalyan on Monday directed officials to launch a statewide drive to identify tax evasion by industries, educational institutions and other establishments functioning within gram panchayat limits, stating that proper tax collection could generate nearly `5,496 crore in revenue for local bodies and significantly improve civic infrastructure in villages.

Chairing a review meeting with senior Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials at his camp office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over large-scale tax defaults by industries and educational institutions despite their extensive use of panchayat services and infrastructure.

He said panchayats would not face problems relating to sanitation, staff salaries, street lighting and maintenance of drinking water systems if taxes were collected efficiently. He ordered a statewide reassessment of taxes being paid by industries, educational institutions, hatcheries and other commercial establishments. He directed officials to examine factors such as water consumption, waste generation, infrastructure utilisation and actual property values while determining tax liabilities.

An empowered committee comprising District Panchayat Officers (DPOs) has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive study and submit a report within a week. Officials informed the meeting that industries owe around Rs 115.57 crore and educational institutions another Rs 45 crore in pending taxes.