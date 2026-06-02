Four railway divisions & two zones major hurdle for Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: The unique situation of Tirupati district being administered by four railway divisions under two different railway zones has emerged as a major administrative and technical bottleneck, delaying railway development projects and infrastructure expansion in one of the country’s most important pilgrimage destinations.

The South Coast Railway (SCoR) and Southern Railway zone have four railway divisions, Chennai, Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal.

Tirupati and Renigunta fall under the Guntakal Division, while Puttur, Nagari, Naidupeta, and Sullurupeta fall under the Chennai Division.

The Srikalahasti-Nadikudi route comes under the Guntur Division, whereas Gudur Railway Station falls under the Vijayawada Division.

Speaking to TNIE, Balaji Railway Division (Tirupati) Sadhana Samithi Convener Kuppala Giridhar said that Tirupati district’s railway development has been severely affected due to the Ministry of Railways’ failure to address long-standing administrative issues arising from the district being divided among two railway zones and four railway divisions.

Local railway activists claim that coordination between different divisions and zones often becomes a challenge, leading to delays in project execution.

The union leaders stressed that establishing a separate Tirupati-centric railway division is the need of the hour, as it would significantly improve administrative efficiency and accelerate development activities across the district. Former District Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRCCU) member Gundluru Venkataramana told TNIE that passenger traffic in the Tirupati region has been increasing steadily, and it deserves a dedicated railway administrative setup.

Political leaders, railway unions, and members of civil society from the Tirupati region have urged the Ministry of Railways to intervene and consider bringing the entire Tirupati district under a single railway zone and one railway division to ensure faster and more effective railway development.