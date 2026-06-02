Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar highlights priority to welfare in Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government is giving top priority to the welfare and social security of the poor.

He participated in the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution Programme at Kandlagunta village in Nakarikallu mandal on Monday, along with Sattenapalle MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

On the occasion, Ravi Kumar personally visited beneficiaries’ homes, distributing pensions and interacting with senior citizens, persons with disabilities, widows and others. He said the government is providing financial security to vulnerable sections through various welfare schemes and announced the sanction of 5,606 new spouse pensions across the state.

The minister noted that pensions are being disbursed on the first day of every month to more than 6.3 million beneficiaries. He added that the government is spending about `34,000 crore annually on social security pensions, a figure unmatched by any other state.

Since assuming office, the government has disbursed a record `65,886.57 crore in pensions. Ravi Kumar emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s government remains committed to the welfare of poor, backward and weaker sections while balancing welfare and development.