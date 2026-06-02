Pensions, jobs, investments drive AP’s welfare-led governance: CM Chandrababu Naidu

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the State has entered a new phase of welfare-driven governance, with pensions, skill development, and industrial investments transforming lives across the state.

Addressing a massive public meeting during the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution - Praja Vedika programme at Chamavaram village of Tuni mandal in Kakinada district, he highlighted the coalition government’s comprehensive achievements in social security, education, healthcare, and employment creation, while also warning citizens against what he described as divisive conspiracies orchestrated by the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that the administration’s primary objective is to build an inclusive economic model where immediate social safety nets coexist with long-term wealth creation, thereby permanently elevating the standard of living for the State’s most vulnerable demographics.

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Naidu explained that the revamped pension delivery system is ensuring financial dignity at the grassroots level without leakages or middleman intervention. Since July 2024, an unprecedented Rs 65,887 crore has been disbursed under the NTR Bharosa scheme, benefiting 62.34 lakh people monthly.

Welfare pensions have been significantly enhanced to Rs 4,000 for the elderly, `6,000 for the differently abled, and up to Rs 15,000 for specialised health-related support. He stressed that no other state in India provides social security on such a monumental scale.

He pointed out that while the previous administration left the State’s finances in disarray, the current TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance has prioritised immediate relief for vulnerable citizens while simultaneously rebuilding fiscal credibility.