Pensions, jobs, investments drive AP’s welfare-led governance: CM Chandrababu Naidu

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the State has entered a new phase of welfare-driven governance, with pensions, skill development, and industrial investments transforming lives across the state.
Addressing a massive public meeting during the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution - Praja Vedika programme at Chamavaram village of Tuni mandal in Kakinada district, he highlighted the coalition government’s comprehensive achievements in social security, education, healthcare, and employment creation, while also warning citizens against what he described as divisive conspiracies orchestrated by the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that the administration’s primary objective is to build an inclusive economic model where immediate social safety nets coexist with long-term wealth creation, thereby permanently elevating the standard of living for the State’s most vulnerable demographics.
During five years of YSRCP rule, not a single teacher post was filled: Naidu
Naidu explained that the revamped pension delivery system is ensuring financial dignity at the grassroots level without leakages or middleman intervention. Since July 2024, an unprecedented Rs 65,887 crore has been disbursed under the NTR Bharosa scheme, benefiting 62.34 lakh people monthly.
Welfare pensions have been significantly enhanced to Rs 4,000 for the elderly, `6,000 for the differently abled, and up to Rs 15,000 for specialised health-related support. He stressed that no other state in India provides social security on such a monumental scale.
He pointed out that while the previous administration left the State’s finances in disarray, the current TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance has prioritised immediate relief for vulnerable citizens while simultaneously rebuilding fiscal credibility.
Turning sharply to politics, Naidu launched a blistering attack on YSRCP, accusing the opposition party of staging malicious “dramas” around murders, accidents, and temple desecrations to systematically mislead the public.
He cited the destruction of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue in Nandyal, engineered desecration attempts near the sacred Tirumala temple, and violent episodes orchestrated by YSRCP cadres to disrupt state harmony.
“These deep-rooted conspiracies were laid bare before the public only because of undeniable CCTV footage and digital evidence,” Naidu asserted, warning the electorate to remain highly vigilant against the opposition’s psychological tactics, which he said are deliberately designed to sow fear, confusion, and social unrest across Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of teacher recruitment through DSC, contrasting the coalition’s record with that of the previous regime. He pointed out that during the five years of YSRCP rule, not a single teacher post was filled, leaving schools understaffed and students neglected.
In contrast, the present government resolved 241 pending court cases to clear the way for recruitment and has implemented a transparent, technology-driven process. “We introduced a job calendar, conducted DSC with computer-based systems, 40,000 questions and 25 types of papers to ensure fairness. No irregularities were allowed. Yet, out of sheer frustration, YSRCP tried to politicise even this process,” Naidu remarked, adding that the government’s commitment is to strengthen education by filling vacancies without delay.
Naidu declared June 4 as the day of Andhra’s liberation from destructive governance, promising that no amount of partisan sabotage would derail the state’s trajectory toward becoming a frontline state by the year 2047.