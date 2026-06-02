Woman and her daughter found dead in Eluru orchard

ELURU: A woman and her daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a cashew orchard near Nallamadu village in Unguturu mandal of Eluru district on Sunday, prompting police to launch a comprehensive investigation.

The deceased were identified as M Venkata Lakshmi, an office subordinate with the Eluru Municipal Corporation, and her mother, Ghanta Anthobai, residents of Ananthapalli Kothapeta. Venkata Lakshmi, a person with disabilities, depended on her mother for assistance in daily activities and official duties.

Police said the duo had travelled to their native village on Friday to attend a private function. When they failed to return and could not be contacted, family members grew concerned. Their bodies were later discovered in the orchard in a partially decomposed state, suggesting the deaths occurred several days earlier.

The incident shocked the local community, which immediately alerted authorities. Police teams rushed to the spot, secured the area, and forensic experts collected evidence. Officials are probing whether the victims were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the orchard, or whether the crime occurred at the site.

“We have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles,” Eluru DSP Shravan Kumar told TNIE.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said further details are expected after forensic analysis and questioning of persons connected to the victims’ recent movements.