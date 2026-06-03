16 arrested for killing tribal in Manyam district

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Parvathipuram-Manyam police on Tuesday arrested 16 people in connection with the brutal murder of a 30-year-old tribal man over suspicion of practising black magic at Velagavalasa village in Parvathipuram mandal in Manyam district. Tadangi Ramesh (30) was brutally killed by the villagers on Monday evening, and they tried to set his body on fire.

Based on the deceased family member’s information, Parvathipuram police rushed to the spot and recovered the half-burnt body. ASP Manisha Reddy informed the media on Tuesday about the brutal murder and arrest of 16 suspects.

The ASP said Tadangi Gopi of Velagavalasa village had been suffering from fever for the last few days. He had dream that he was being beaten and strangulated by Tadangi Ramesh of the same village. Therefore, Gopi had suspected that Tadangi Ramesh had performed black magic.

Later, the residents of Velagavalasa believed the rumours being spread by Gopi’s family members and neighbours about the suspected black magic by Ramesh. Later, a group of people went to the residence of Ramesh, dragged him out, and beaten to death over suspicion of practising black magic.