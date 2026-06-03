CM Naidu orders resolution of pending house regularisation cases statewide

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to resolve the long-pending issue of the regularisation of houses and house sites across districts.

Reviewing departmental performance through the RTGS Centre on Tuesday, he instructed district collectors to prepare detailed lists of pending cases and settle them locally wherever possible.

If resolution is not feasible at the district level, he said the matters should be escalated to the Cabinet for final approval. “This issue has been pending for years with excuses being made. We must put a full stop to it,” Naidu remarked.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to clear pending bills in the Housing Department, asking housing and finance officials to coordinate and begin the payment process without delay.

He underlined that unresolved financial commitments were slowing progress and must be addressed immediately.

On the issue of illegal sand mining, Naidu issued strict instructions to prevent sand from being transported to other states. He ordered that vehicles crossing state borders with sand loads be seized and insisted on full use of technology for monitoring.

“Sand trucks must be tracked with GPS. Alerts should be generated immediately if sand is moved illegally. Already, 50,000 vehicles are under GPS tracking. There should be no scope for violations,” he said, directing mining and police departments to work in close coordination.

Naidu further emphasised that government welfare and development programmes must be communicated effectively to the public.