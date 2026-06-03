CM Naidu unveils grand plans for Godavari Pushkarams-2027

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that the Godavari Pushkarams-2027 are organised on a grand scale, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s cultural, historical, and spiritual heritage.

Chairing a review meeting with ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat, he emphasised that the festival should serve as a catalyst for spiritual tourism and economic growth, given the presence of numerous temples and pilgrimage centres along the Godavari basin.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 9.95 crore devotees are expected to participate in the holy dips, with peak days drawing close to one crore pilgrims.

To accommodate this unprecedented turnout, the government has proposed 525 bathing ghats across six districts, including 237 new ghats, expanding the total ghat length from 4.5 km to 9.9 km.

Already, 132 development works worth Rs 211.97 crore has been sanctioned.

The first ghat will be developed at Gundala in Polavaram district, while the final ghats will be located at Antarvedi and Balusutippa in Konaseema, Govalanka in Kakinada, and Narsapuram in West Godavari.

Naidu reiterated that the Polavaram Project would be completed and dedicated to the nation before the Pushkarams, creating an additional attraction for visitors.