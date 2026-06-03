CM urges Centre to provide relief for 402 laterite lease applicants in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Central government to provide relief to hundreds of mining lease applicants affected by recent changes in the classification of laterite mineral deposits. He informed that the new rules have brought the lease approval process in the Dtate to a standstill.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the challenges arising from the Centre’s recent decision to classify laterite containing 20 per cent or more aluminium content as bauxite, thereby treating it as a major mineral instead of a minor mineral.

Naidu said the policy change has significantly impacted Andhra Pradesh, where a large number of mining lease applications were being processed under the earlier classification. The Chief Minister said that the State government had been forced to temporarily suspend processing of 402 mining lease applications pending clarification on the new norms.

The stalled applications include 19 Letter of Intent (LoI) cases, 113 applications related to government land, 255 involving forest land and 15 concerning private patta land, he noted.