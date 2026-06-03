Complete AISHE registration, institutes advised

VIJAYAWADA: Prof K Ratna Shiela Mani, Vice-Chairperson, AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has suggested that all universities, colleges, and standalone institutions in the State that have not yet obtained All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) registration are required to complete the registration process through the AISHE portal at the earliest. Institutions already possessing AISHE codes need not register again.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the APSCHE Vice-Chairperson has informed that the registration process on the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) portal for the academic years 2025-26 and 2026-27 has been opened by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for new institutions and institutions not yet registered under AISHE.

The APSCHE Vice-Chairperson said that the AISHE is an annual web-based survey that collects comprehensive information relating to student enrolment, faculty strength, academic programmes, infrastructure, and financial aspects of higher education institutions across the country. The data serves as a vital resource for planning, policy formulation, and development of the higher education sector.

The Vice-Chairperson She clarified that the AISHE Survey for the academic year 2025-26 has not yet commenced.

The survey schedule and timelines for data submission will be communicated to all institutions after receipt of instructions from AISHE, New Delhi.

The Chairman, APSCHE also has appealed to all eligible institutions to complete the registration process promptly to ensure comprehensive coverage and accurate representation of higher education data from Andhra Pradesh in the national database.