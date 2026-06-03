Neglect overshadows Manginapudi Beach potential

VIJAYAWADA: Manginapudi beach, despite having potential, lies in a state of neglect.

Located about 11 kilometres from Machilipatnam, Manginapudi Beach attracts lakhs of tourists every year. Visitors frequently complain about the absence of essential amenities such as public toilets, changing rooms, rest sheds, drinking water facilities and proper seating arrangements.

The beach, which once boasted several tourism facilities, has been struggling to regain its lost glory since the devastating Tsunami of 2004. Prior to the disaster, the Manginapudi Beach featured attractive infrastructure, landscaped surroundings and children’s play areas that made it a preferred destination for families.

For more than two decades, the beach largely stands as a symbol of official neglect. While successive governments and repeated development plans, little has materialised on the ground.

The beach, considered the gateway to Andhra Pradesh’s capital region of Amaravati and is the nearest major beach destination for visitors from Telangana, particularly Hyderabad. The public point out that the State Government has been focusing on the development of other coastal destinations such as Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district and Perupalem Beach in West Godavari district. In comparison, Manginapudi has received relatively little attention, even though it possesses unique advantages and historical significance.