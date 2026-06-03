‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ drive launched in Andhra's Bapatla

ONGOLE: The Bapatla district police have introduced a “No Helmet, No Fuel” policy in four police station limits, Bapatla Town, Bapatla Rural, Vedullapalli and Karlapalem, on an experimental basis from June 1.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) B Uma Maheswar said the initiative aims to instil helmet discipline among riders. “Most fatal road accidents involve riders without helmets. A small negligence can cause irreparable loss to families. Do not wear a helmet out of fear of police or fines, but for your own safety and your family’s concern,” he explained.

Under the directive, Station House Officers and staff are supervising strict enforcement at petrol stations with the support of management. Police officers are also conducting awareness campaigns to educate riders, including pillion passengers, on safe travel practices.

The scheme will be reviewed after the trial phase, with plans to extend it to other areas if successful.