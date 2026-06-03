Overcrowding hits DEIC at Andhra's Kakinada GGH; lack of space, staff affects child healthcare services

KAKINADA: The District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) at Kakinada Government General Hospital has become excessively crowded due to a large number of patients. The centre operates under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) as part of the District Medical Department. The DEIC was set up in a single room in the gynaecology department of the Government General Hospital.

Because of insufficient space and infrastructure, it has become overcrowded. According to APMSIDC norms, a DEIC must be established on a 460 sq metre site in a separate building with proper facilities. Physiotherapy, audiology, orthopaedics, psychiatry, paediatrics, and general medicine services are all provided in one room.

RBSK is a government initiative that provides comprehensive health services to children from birth to 18 years of age. It focuses on early detection and management of health conditions : defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases and developmental delays, including disability. The programme includes mobile health teams for screening in schools and anganwadis, and DEICs for specialised diagnosis and treatment.

The DEIC was established in 2016 for the early detection of child health issues. The centre has a paediatrician, medical officers for general medicine and dental care, a physiotherapist, an audiologist, a clinical psychologist, an optometrist and other paramedical and management staff. However, the centre currently lacks a dental doctor and dental technician.

Due to the shortage of doctors at the DEIC many have had to approach private hospitals for their children’s care. Moreover, they must cope with the congested DEIC room during treatment. The centre staff have also faced difficulties when counselling children

“Government has allocated a room in Kakinada GGH, but many parents have informed staff that it is not suitable for the DEIC,” stated Dr V Aruna, district coordinator. APMSIDC has prepared a plan for a dedicated building for the DEIC, but its implementation is a government decision.

During the summer season, parents, children and staff face inconvenience from the high temperature in the DEIC room with a huge crowd, she stated.