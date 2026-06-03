Paradi bridge project on Andhra–Odisha highway nearing completion after years of delay

VIZIANAGARAM: The Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials have geared up to complete the Paradi bridge works across the Vegavati River in Bobbili Mandal, as the State Government has sanctioned Rs 10.90 crore for the project.

The contracting agency has completed nearly 80 per cent of the work so far and is now gearing up with an aim to complete the remaining works in stipulated time. However, the officials are seeking additional funding from the State government due to significant hike of project cost.

The bridge across the River Vegavati at Paradi in Bobbili Mandal on the Andhra-Odisha state highway-04 is very important for large number of people. Thousands of vehicles between Andhra and Odisha have been passing through the bridge every day.

People who want to go to Bobbili, Parvathipuram, and Rayagada (Odisha) have been using this state highway as this is a short distance and convenient. However, the bridge was in a dilapidated state a decade ago due to the lack of proper maintenance.

TDP government sanctioned the work with an estimated cost of `10.90 crore and laid the foundation stone in 2017 but could not complete it.

Subsequently, YSRCP government revised the expenditure as `11 crore but could not complete.

Bobbili police closed the bridge to avoid unwanted instances after noticing the damaged iron gutters of the bridge in 2023 causing inconvenience to commuters.

With the TDP-led coalition coming to power, the contracting agency started the bridge works in October 2025 with an estimated cost of `10.90 crore and completed 75 per cent of the works and laid six of the eight planned slabs.

The officials have sent proposal for additional funds as the contracting agency has incurred some contingencies.

Bobbili MLA RVSKK Rangarao (Baby Nayana) recently met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the urgency of the funds.

Furthermore, Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister Janardhan Reddy personally inspected the site a few days ago.

The Minister assured the contractor and the public that the funding issue would be brought to the Chief Minister’s immediate attention and would release funds soon.

“We are committed to completing the Paradi bridge within the stipulated timeframe. Slab work is currently underway. We have briefed higher authorities regarding the revised cost estimates. Once the slabs are finished, we will immediately commence the road works.” R&B officials said.