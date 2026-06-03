Serve all equally: Andhra Governor to healthcare graduates

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, held its 29th and 30th Annual Convocations on Tuesday, honouring healthcare graduates and stressing the need for both technology and human care in medicine.

State Governor and the University Chancellor, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, presided over the event and conferred honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) degrees on two eminent cardiologists, Dr C. Narasimhan and Dr P.C. Rath, for their major work in heart care.

Students excelling in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes were honoured. In the 29th convocation, 62 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 18 endowment prizes were awarded.

In the 30th convocation, 61 gold medals, 18 silver medals, and 19 endowment prizes were presented.

The Governor reminded the graduates that medicine must serve all equally, adding that AI can only complement and not supplement the human brain.

The governor has encouraged the graduates to adopt a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga and meditation, and maintain a balanced diet, as they would contribute to a better lifestyle in their stressful work schedules.

He appreciated the families for their unwavering support, which helped the students achieve their academic success.