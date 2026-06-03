Vignan’s University inaugurates Google AI Laboratory

GUNTUR: Vignan’s University has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Google AI Lab at its Vadlamudi campus, a significant step toward equipping students with global-level skills in advanced technologies.

The facility, established under the Department of Advanced Computer Science and Engineering in collaboration with Gemini Enterprise for Education, was launched in the presence of Google Cloud leaders and industry partners.

Vice-Chancellor KV Krishna Kishore said the lab is designed to foster innovation, strengthen research, and encourage industry collaboration. It will provide hands-on training in AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Generative AI and Cloud Computing.

Senior Google Cloud executives Ashish Vattal, Vaibhav Kumar, Navisha Prabhakar and Pratiksha Anand, along with Henotic Group CEO B Malleshu, attended the event. Officials noted the centre will offer industry-aligned projects, training and research opportunities, preparing students with future-ready skills.

The initiative is expected to nurture a startup culture, expand research in emerging technologies, and enhance global employment prospects.

The Vice-Chancellor described the lab as a milestone in Vignan’s mission to deliver world-class education.