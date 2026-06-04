2,143 candidates qualify in Andhra Eligibility Test

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2025 on Wednesday and made them available on the APSET website and the Mana Mitra portal.

APSET 2025 was conducted on March 28 and 29, in 30 subjects in accordance with the updated guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for State Eligibility Tests.

According to university officials, a total of 32,779 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 27,075 appeared. A total of 2,143 candidates qualified for eligibility. Among the qualified candidates, 1,016 are men and 1,127 are women.

The university stated that subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks, along with the register numbers of qualified candidates, have been published on the APSET website.

Candidates can download scorecards from APSET portal and Mana Mitra platform. Officials clarified APSET certificates will be issued based on the information furnished by candidates in their application forms. They added that candidates must also satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed in the APSET notification.