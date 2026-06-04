25K will attend Yogandhra in Amaravati: CM Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu said that marking the 12th International Day of Yoga, Andhra Pradesh will organise Yoga Andhra 2026 campaign from June 7 to June 20 across the state. He stated that the state aims to engage one crore people in yoga activities this year. Stating that Yoga must become a habit and a daily practice in every household, he said it should evolve into a powerful movement for building a healthy Andhra Pradesh.

Yoga Andhra 2026 will be organised in a big way in Amaravati with 25,000 participants on the Krishna River West bypass bridge on June 21.

He said efforts are on to integrate yoga into educational institutions to build a healthier and stronger generation for the future.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world and remains one of the most effective solutions to address the growing challenges of stress, anxiety and lifestyle-related health disorders. “Yoga is a comprehensive wellness practice that promotes physical fitness, mental peace and spiritual growth” he said.

To support these efforts, the state government has allocated Rs 10 crore as a special budget for Yoga Andhra 2026, covering infrastructure, publicity and event management at district and local levels.