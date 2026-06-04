Andhra records 45-50 rip current deaths annually, experts stress awareness and AI-based monitoring

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh records an average of 45 to 50 deaths every year due to rip currents, underlining the need for improved coastal safety measures, public awareness and scientific interventions to prevent drowning incidents.
According to official data, 69 people lost their lives due to rip currents in 2023. The number came down to 39 in 2024, but fatalities continue along the State’s coastline, including among fishermen and beach visitors.
Discussing at a one-day national seminar on ‘Strategies for Coastal Safety and Rip Current Management’ organised at Andhra University in Vizag on Wednesday, SVV Arun Kumar, Scientist-SF, Space Applications Centre (SAC) at Ahmedabad, stressed that awareness about rip currents remains low among the public.
He noted that signboards explaining the formation and dangers of rip currents have been installed at beaches and outlined ongoing efforts to use AI-based technologies to identify rip currents and support measures aimed at preventing loss of life. Inaugurating the seminar, IG Gopinath Jatti said. “Continuous monitoring of vulnerable coastal stretches is essential,” he suggested.
Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. GP Rajasekhar opined research should be socially relevant and contribute to public welfare. Prof. MVR Raju, Principal of the College of Science, stressed the need for behavioural change and public preparedness. He said efforts should focus on educating people about coastal hazards and promoting safe practices at beaches.
Head of the Department Prof. CV Naidu highlighted the research being undertaken on rip currents and said collaborative action plans would be developed with various organisations to boost coastal safety measures.
A rip current warning system has been operational at Rushikonda Beach since February 2023 under the ISRO-funded SAMUDRA project. Developed by SAC-ISRO, Andhra University and NCESS, it uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to detect rip currents and issue low-, moderate- and high-risk alerts through green, yellow and red indicators. Multilingual signboards explaining risks and safety measures have also been installed. Officials said the system has improved lifeguard deployment and beach safety.