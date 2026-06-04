APCNF prog wins Food Planet Prize for sustainable global farming model

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme has won the prestigious 2026 Food Planet Prize, the world’s largest environmental award focused on transforming global food systems.

The award, worth USD 1.5 million (approximately Rs 14 crore), was presented in Båstad, Sweden, on June 2 by the Curt Bergfors Foundation. APCNF emerged as the winner among four global finalists, with Conscious Kitchen (US), NoPalm Ingredients (Netherlands), and Savanna Institute (US) receiving USD 150,000 each in recognition of their work.

Launched a decade ago, APCNF has helped 1.8 million farmers in 8,000 villages adopt natural farming, making it one of the world’s largest agroecology movements. The Food Planet Prize jury praised its nature-positive model. Executive Vice Chairman T Vijay Kumar said it was a tribute to the women’s SHGs and rural communities whose collective strength made natural farming possible.

“The magic is in the women,” he remarked. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his vision and leadership. The CM hailed the award as a “first for India” and pledged to make AP a 100% natural farming State by 2047, while supporting the spread of natural farming to other states and countries.

Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar said the prize reflects what is possible when government policy, scientific knowledge, and community institutions align behind a common vision.