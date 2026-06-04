Andhra Pradesh

APIS, RTIH, SoDT launch Design Spark Challenge

Unlike conventional hackathons that focus primarily on coding and rapid prototyping, the Design Spark Challenge follows SoDT’s proprietary ‘Design the Thinking’ methodology.
APIS, with RTIH and SoDT, launched the Design Spark Challenge 2026 in Amaravati from June 2-4. The 48-hour design marathon shortlisted 15 startups creating a secure, scalable digital learning ecosystem for the state.
APIS, with RTIH and SoDT, launched the Design Spark Challenge 2026 in Amaravati from June 2-4. The 48-hour design marathon shortlisted 15 startups creating a secure, scalable digital learning ecosystem for the state. Photo | Express
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VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), in collaboration with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and the School of Design Thinking (SoDT), on Wednesday launched the Design Spark Challenge 2026, a 48-hour innovation and design marathon aimed at developing a scalable, secure and future-ready digital learning ecosystem for the State.

The challenge, which began on June 2 and will conclude on June 4 at RTIH, Mangalagiri, Amaravati, has brought together 15 shortlisted startup teams from across AP to address gaps in educational infrastructure and public service through design-led innovation.

APIS and RTIH CEO P Dhatri Reddy said the initiative aligns with the State government’s vision of building a globally competitive startup ecosystem and accelerating digital transformation through innovation-driven governance.

Unlike conventional hackathons that focus primarily on coding and rapid prototyping, the Design Spark Challenge follows SoDT’s proprietary ‘Design the Thinking’ methodology. It emphasises human-centred problem-solving, strategic inquiry and systems thinking before participants move to solution development.

The challenge seeks to conceptualise a comprehensive digital ecosystem that extends beyond a conventional Learning Management Module (LMM). The proposed platform aims to integrate learning, mentorship, innovation support, industry engagement and entrepreneurship development for startups, mentors, educational institutions, and others across the State.

APIs