CM Chandrababu vows to make Andhra Healthy, Wealthy, Happy

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building a “Healthy, Wealthy, Happy Andhra Pradesh” by placing health at the core of development, while inaugurating the 600-bed Lalitha PVS Hospital in Guntur.

Equipped with advanced technology and 32 specialised departments, the hospital is designed to provide comprehensive services under one roof, including cardiology, neurology, and joint replacement.

Naidu lauded the Lalitha Group for establishing a landmark institution outside Hyderabad and Bengaluru, noting that credibility and trust are the true foundations of any system.

The Chief Minister announced that the Sanjeevani project, already piloted in Chittoor, will soon be expanded statewide to deliver complete healthcare at people’s doorsteps.

The program will introduce digital health records, predictive and preventive care, and 42 diagnostic tests at home, guiding citizens on medication and hospital visits.

He revealed plans for a universal health policy offering free treatment worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh per person, stressing that “health is the greatest wealth” and that true prosperity lies in complete well-being rather than material riches.

Naidu emphasised the importance of lifestyle choices, urging citizens to adopt balanced diets, exercise, and good habits to avoid hospital visits.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, who participated in the inauguration, said the coalition government will never compromise on the health of the poor. He welcomed the installation of advanced equipment at Lalitha Hospitals to treat the patients.