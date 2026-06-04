Development of infra in Amaravati progressing at a brisk pace: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has strongly countered former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks on Amaravati, calling them “politically motivated and far from reality.” He accused Jagan of misleading people with false claims while ignoring the visible progress in the capital region.

Inspecting works at Kondaveeti Vagu, Palavagu, and the West Bypass areas, Narayana said Amaravati’s development is advancing rapidly with trunk roads, layouts, government offices, officials’ housing complexes, and iconic structures taking shape.

“Jagan does not have the courage to witness Amaravati’s progress on the ground,” he remarked.

Narayana clarified that under land pooling, the government acquired 35,057 acres and has already allotted plots to 34,563 farmers. Only 494 acres remain pending due to court disputes, inheritance, and family issues.

“Almost every farmer has received plots. The remaining few cases are being resolved step by step,” he said.

Of the 70,876 plots allotted, 63,347 registrations are complete, while 7,529 remain pending due to legal disputes, absentee farmers, or land classification issues. “Not a single registration has been stalled by the government,” Narayana asserted.

Ahead of the rainy season, special measures have been taken at Kondaveeti Vagu and Palavagu to prevent flooding. Works are underway at 69 bridges—30 on Palavagu and 39 on Kondaveeti Vagu—to clear silt and ensure smooth water flow.

Key vent works at the West Bypass are expected to be completed within ten days.