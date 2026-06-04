Minister Lokesh explores ties with Russian financial, technology firms

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to build global technology partnerships, Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh held discussions with Albert Yefimov, Senior Vice-President of Sberbank, one of Russia’s leading financial and technology institutions on Wednesday.

The meeting provided an opportunity to understand Russia’s progress in sovereign artificial intelligence, digital platforms, advanced computing and technology-led innovation.

Discussions covered emerging areas including generative AI, digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, quantum computing, workforce skilling and technology applications in public services.

Sberbank representatives presented an overview of the bank’s technology ecosystem, including its GigaChat large language model, AI research initiatives and digital solutions deployed across banking and public-facing services.

Minister Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as a leading AI and technology hub and expressed interest in exploring areas where global best practices and technological innovations could support the state’s digital transformation agenda.

The discussions also touched upon the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, including early disease detection, diagnostics, medical research, hospital operations and citizen-facing health services. Both sides exchanged views on how AI-driven solutions could improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes at scale.

The meeting also explored developments in quantum computing and advanced research ecosystems. Lokesh noted AP interest in emerging technologies and discussed possibilities for future engagement between research institutionsand technology innovation.